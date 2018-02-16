Milacron Broadens Kortec Co-Injection Offering

Now there’s a way to take advantage of Milacron’s Kortec co-injection technology using your standard injection machine.

Milacron's Kortec Complete package includes a co-injection machine for two-material sandwich molding. New Kortec Connect package utilizes an existing standard machine, plus an E-Multi auxiliary injection unit. See Milacron at NPE2018 in Booth W2703.

Milacron Holdings Corp., Cincinnati, is introducing a new way to take advantage of its Kortec co-injection technology for products needing a three-layer barrier sandwich structure. Up to now, Milacron has offered turnkey systems (now branded Kortec Complete) consisting of a two-component injection machine, Kortec hot runner and engineering support—including integration assistance, startup, and training. Now, molders who wish to use an existing injection machine can choose the new Kortec Connect package, which comprises a Kortec hot runner, Mold-Masters E-Multi secondary injection unit as an add-on for the existing press, and the same engineering support.

Milacron claims 30 years of experience in co-injection, with over 100 systems in the field, producing 12 billion parts in 18 countries. Kortec Connect will be featured at NPE2018 May 7-11 in Orlando, Fla., at booth W2703.

