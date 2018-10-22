Milacron Demonstrates iMFLUX Low-Pressure Injection Molding at Fakuma Show

Milacron is first to demonstrate this innovative low-pressure process at a trade show.

These parts are being molded in both PP and PE by Milacron in a demonstration of iMLFLUX technology at Fakuma 2018.

At this month’s Fakuma 2018 show in Germany, Cincinnati-based Milacron will demonstrate the iMFLUX low-pressure injection molding process developed by Procter and Gamble in Cincinnati and and marketed by its new iMFLUX subsidiary in Hamilton, Ohio. The technology uses a low but highly consistent pressure to achieve up to 50% faster cycles, reduced part weight, lower stress, less warpage and fewer sinks (see March ’18 feature article for details). Milacron says the process can be particularly advantageous for processing sensitive biomaterials.

At Fakuma, Milacron will use iMFLUX to mold a technical part (pictured) in two cavities on an Elektron EVO 155 all-electric press with a Mold-Masters hot-runner system. The cell will show off a new addition of an adaptive process-control module to Milacron’s M-Powered package of “Internet of Things” (IoT) solutions. This module enables the iMFLUX process with a stable melt pressure and a variable filling rate that adapts to the part geometry. Milacron will phase in iMFLUX capability for all its presses.

