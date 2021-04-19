Minimum Energy. Maximum Savings. Dry Better with ULTRA
In this Digital Demo, Maguire reviews its energy-efficient ULTRA dryer for use in the plastics industry.
Based on unique vacuum drying technology, ULTRA is the most energy-efficient dryer for use in the plastics industry. Want to save with an ULTRA dryer? Watch to find out more.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Gain More Control From Your Process
PSI Polymer discusses polymer gear pumps and why they’ve become necessary in extrusion.
-
Accelerating New Product Development with Quick Turn Tools: Raising the Bar of 3D Printed Tool Performance
This demo will showcase Fortify's methods used at their in-house molding center to back up these claims - including competitive benchmarking.