Mold & Robotics Group Acquires Dollins Tool

The maker multi-cavity packaging injection molds joins recent Mold & Robotics Group acquisitions: Müller and CBW Automation.

Founded in 1952 and based in Independence, Mo., Dollins focuses on thin-wall high-cavitation tooling, including stack molds, offering in-mold labeling and serving customers in food packaging, medical, consumer housewares, horticulture and promotional items. A spokesperson told Plastics Technology that Dollins’ facility covers approximately 27,000-ft2, and it employs 20 staff.

Based in Switzerland and created in 2017, the Mold & Robotics Group was initially formed via the acquisition of Swiss company H. Müller-Fabrique de Moules SA. Mold & Robotics, which also has an emphasis in packaging and in mold labeling. The group’s aim is to build a global tooling and automation leader via “add-on acquisitions,” according the release announcing the Dollins acquisition.

Last November, the Mold & Robotics Group acquired CBW Automation, a manufacturer of custom robot and automation systems, focusing on injection molding and thermoforming applications in the packaging and medical markets.