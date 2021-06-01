Molding, Extrusion, Recycling, Moldmaking: It’s All Here

When was the last time you attended a trade show or technical conference …in person? For me it was February 2020. Then the pandemic hit. It’s been quite a transition from badges and proceedings books and chicken lunches to computer cameras, microphones and lights. But it’s time to shake the dust off the suitcase; root around in my medicine cabinet for travel-sized toothpaste, mouthwash and shaving cream; and book some flights and hotels.

With that in mind, I’m happy to tell you that registration is open for our three-pronged, co-located events: Molding 2021 Conference, Extrusion 2021 Conference, and Amerimold trade show. These three annual events—all of which were held up by the global pandemic last year and repositioned as virtual programs—are back, in the flesh, September 21-23 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., a short drive from O’Hare International Airport.

Featured Content

Let me tell you a little about each:

Molding 2021: Our annual Molding Conference is a two-and-a-half-day educational event where global experts in injection molding discuss the latest developments in various molding processes, equipment, materials and management techniques, with special emphasis on adding value to your business. Organized by my colleagues, Executive Editors Matt Naitove and Tony Deligio, each day will begin with “Best Practices”—talks of practical value in defining best approaches to specifying or selecting equipment, organizing production, or addressing processing issues, as well as expert know-how on problem solving and troubleshooting. That is, lots of “how to.”

Afternoons will consist of three concurrent breakout sessions focus on areas of technology such as LSR or robotics, and market areas such as medical or automotive.​ And throughout the event, there will be able time to network with speakers, exhibitors, and other attendees on a peer-to-peer basis.

We also have a parts competition that we call Hot Shots. Go to moldingconference.com and check out our full agenda and register to attend. Early-bird discount pricing ends August 20. On the site, you can also navigate to the Hot Shots parts competition where you can submit a part; and also book your hotel room.

Extrusion 2021: Organized by yours truly since its inception in 2015, this has become the must-attend event for extrusion processors of all types. Like its Molding Conference cousin, the Extrusion Conference focuses on the practical—the “how to.” Morning sessions in these two-and-a-half days focus on issues that apply to extrusion operations across the board, regardless of what’s coming out of your die. Afternoon concurrent sessions are designed to hone in on your particular process: Film & Sheet; Pipe, Profile & Tubing; and Compounding.

Go to extrusionconference.com and scope out the agenda, registration details (once more, register before August 20 for savings), and hotel info.

As an added bonus, those who register for either the Molding or Extrusion Conferences will be able to attend afternoon tracks on Wednesday and Thursday devoted to Post-Consumer Recycling.

Extrusion attendees in the film business might also want to check out a half-day session on the afternoon of September 20 organized by TAPPI. Learn more about Film Processing and Coating in a Circular Economy by pointing your browser to extrusionconference.com/TAPPI.

Amerimold: Now occupying a full three days, Amerimold 2021 is where mold manufacturing connects. In a post-COVID world, moldmakers, molders, OEMs, and tier suppliers are more eager than ever to come together to network, build their brands, and learn from the manufacturing industry's best. Go to amerimoldexpo.com and search for exhibitors, register to attend and book your hotel.

If you meet me in Chicago you’ll agree with the headline above: “It's all here.” Make sure you are, too.