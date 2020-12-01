Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Recycled Materials | 1 MINUTE READ

Novel Single-Extruder Line For Direct Long-Fiber Thermoplastics

Dieffenbacher builds single-extruder line for LFT-D to compound recycled materials as powder, chips or pellets.
#closeupontechnology

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Dieffenbacher  has built what is said to be a first-of-its-kind extrusion line for “direct” inline-compounded, long-fiber thermoplastic (LFT-D). It reportedly will be the highest capacity line of its type and will enable molding of higher volumes of thermoplastic components than previously possible. The extrusion line will be packaged with a hydraulic press from Dieffenbacher’s Fiberpress series for delivery to an undisclosed U.S. customer in 2021. 

This innovative line, developed collaboratively by Dieffenbacher’s Composites and Recycling business units, is said to be unique in that it will produce LFT-D extrudates using only one extruder. Recycled polymers from post-consumer and post-industrial streams will be used as the raw material, such as HDPE, LDPE, PP or PET in powder, chip or pellet form. Adjustments of the dosing equipment and an adapted length of the extruder barrel reportedly will enable the plant to efficiently and economically produce thermoplastic components from 100% recycled material.

Featured Content

Molder of Large Totes Save Material & Energy Costs with Recycled PP
A Bright Future for Thermally Conductive Plastics
Dieffenbacher's novel single extrusion LFT-D line.

Melting, fiber incorporation and cutting/mixing is done with one extruder in this unique LFT-D line.

As Dieffenbacher explains, a typical LFT-D line consists of a two-stage extrusion process requiring one extruder for melting the polymer and a second extruder for mixing the fiber the pre-melted polymer. “In this project, a second extruder is not required. Melting, fiber incorporation and cutting/mixing can be done within one machine,” says Marco Hahn, director of sales for the Composites Business Unit.

This single unit does not extrude into the open press, explains Hahn. As with Dieffenbacher’s two-stage extrusion machine, the melt is extruded through a nozzle at the end of the extruder onto a conveyor belt. The extrudate is then picked up by a robot and placed in the lower mold half of the vertical press.

The Dieffenbacher line is supplied with a 2500-m.t. Fiberpress. The U.S. customer will be producing large non-automotive parts. Asked about the line’s output capacity, Hahn says it depends on the final product size and working scheme, but will be in the range of approximately 300,000 to 400,000 parts/yr. “Our combination of a unique technological concept and the use of recycled raw material convinced this customer to select Dieffenbacher.”

Dieffenbacher single-extrusion LFT-D line includes a 2500 m.t. Fiberpress

Dieffenbacher’s LFT-D line for a U.S. customer includes one of the company 2500-m.t. Fiberpress hydraulic presses.  

Related Topics

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology