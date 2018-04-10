NPE2018 Breaks Records for Space Requested and Sold to Exhibitors

NPE2018 has already broken its own records for space requested and sold to exhibitors, and PLASTICS is looking to set more records drawing closer to the May event.

One month out, NPE2018 is on pace to break multiple show records.

A month out from the event, NPE2018 is already breaking its own records. Last week, the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announced that NPE2018 has broken the record for amount of floor space sold to exhibitors. More than 1.2 million ft2 of exhibit space have been sold for NPE this year, beating NPE2015’s record of 1.13 million ft2 by over 71,000 ft2.

But this isn’t the first record that NPE2018 has broken this show cycle. According to Susan Krys, v.p., trade shows and marketing at PLASTICS, this year’s show started breaking records more than a year ago, with the NPE2018 Space Draw in March 2017. Ahead of the draw, space requests from exhibitors for NPE2018 had already exceeded NPE2015’s draw by more than 25%.

“We predict that this pre-show momentum will continue, making NPE2018: The Plastics Show one of the largest industry gatherings ever,” Krys said.

PLASTICS attributes NPE2018’s growth to a healthy and growing plastics industry in general. Krys said, “The plastics industry is strong and well-positioned for continued growth. U.S. plastics industry employment has grown, with 965,000 workers who are innovating and advocating for a better industry and a better world. NPE remains the premier plastics show that people in our industry attend to showcase their boldest innovations, make meaningful connections and learn from industry experts. The interest in our show—as dictated by new records—reflects this.”

Look out for more potentially record-breaking news from NPE2018 as we draw closer to the May 7–11 event in Orlando.

NPE2018 Exhibitor Plastics Industry Association Booth: View Showroom