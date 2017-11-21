NPE2018 Selected to Participate in Commerce Department’s 2018 International Buyer Program

As one of only 21 participating shows next year, NPE2018 will have access to a global network of U.S. Department of Commerce trade professionals in more than 75 countries who will recruit international buyers, representatives and distributors to Orlando.

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announced that NPE2018: The Plastics Show was selected to participate in the 2018 International Buyer Program (IBP) by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

A joint government-industry effort under the jurisdiction of the Commerce Department’s International Trade Administration (ITA), the IBP results in hundreds of millions of dollars in new business for U.S. companies, while increasing international attendance for participating U.S. trade show organizers.

Plastics Industry Association President and CEO Bill Carteaux stated in a release that NPE has participated in the IBP since 2000, watching international attendance for the show grow 187%, while foreign participation in the triennial show extended to 128 countries.

A PLASTICS spokesperson told Plastics Technology that the countries the IBP will be targeting for NPE 2018 include: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Peru, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

For exhibitors interested in contacting international buyers, the PLASTICS spokesperson said an Export Directory will be created and distributed to the IBP delegate attendees. The directory will feature exhibitors looking to expand their reach internationally and hoping to make connections with international buyers. IPB buyers will use this as a tool to set appointments and to meet with exhibitors during show, according to PLASTICS.

In addition, PLASTICS will host a networking reception in the International Trade Center for the IBP delegations and representatives for exhibitors included in the Export Directory at NPE2018. The PLASTICS spokesperson said this event is intended to facilitate face-to-face meetings and relationship building, and encourage additional meetings to discuss export opportunities.

As a member of an official U.S. Embassy IBP Delegation, participating buyers will receive U.S. Embassy travel assistance, including registration and visa procedures, access to networking events and receptions, pre-arranged briefings and meetings customized according to buying interests and other attendee benefits and opportunities.

During NPE2018, the IBP will maintain an official International Trade Center on the show floor, where foreign buyers identify potential U.S. business partners and meet with U.S. companies. U.S. exhibitors can take advantage of interpreter services and face-to-face export counseling from overseas U.S. Commercial Service.