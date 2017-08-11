P&G Increases Use of Post-Consumer Resin

This puts the company 32% of the way to its goal of doubling its use of PCR.

P&G just launched the “Fairy Ocean Plastic” bottle made completely from PCR plastic and ocean plastic.

Proctor & Gamble reported it used about 34,400 metric tons of post-consumer plastic (PCR) in its plastic packaging during FY 16/17, according to the company’s 2017 Citizenship Report. This puts the company 32% of the way to its goal of doubling its use of PCR. Examples of progress include all transparent Lenor fabric softener sizes in Europe introducing 50% post-consumer resin (PCR) into their packaging. With this change, the company’s European fabric softeners will use more than 2700 tons of recycled plastics in the next year.

In China, P&G began using PCR in some of the oral care packaging. The company says it delivered not only a sustainability benefit but a cost savings too.

P&G also detailed its partnership with TerraCycle and SUEZ to pioneer the world’s first recyclable shampoo bottle made with beach plastic for its Head & Shoulders brand. The bottles, available in Carrefour retail stores in France, hit shelves this summer. In addition, P&G has a goal to have 99% of all hair care bottles sold in Europe converted to include 25% post-consumer recycled content by the end of 2018.