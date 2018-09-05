New U.S. HQ for Piovan and Una-Dyn

Grand Opening will be held in new facility in Fredericksburg, Va., on October 4.

Universal Dynamics Inc., a Piovan Group company, has completed its move from Woodbridge, Va., to a new facility in Fredericksburg Va. The move began in June and was completed in July.

The new 110,000 ft2 plant will allow the company to double its production capacity. The facility is also the new headquarters of the Piovan North America.

At the plant, Una-Dyn will produce Una-Dyn and Piovan storage, conveying, blending, drying, crystallizing and size-reduction equipment; Piovan’s Aquatech process-water-cooling systems; and Piovan granulators and shredders for Una-Dyn’s newly established Size Reduction group; as well as Una-Dyn FACS supervisory software.

Aquatech cooling-equipment production in Fredericksburg will begin next year, making it the first manufacturer of high-efficiency adiabatic fluid-coolers in the U.S., according to the company.

An open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for October 4 will include live demonstrations of new technologies and a plant tour demonstrating manufacturing capabilities.