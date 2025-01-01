Plastics Index Shows Fourth Consecutive Monthly Gain

The Gardner Business Index (GBI) measures the current state of plastics processing activity through survey responses covering new orders, production, backlog, employment, exports and supplier deliveries. A reading above 50 indicates expansion; below 50 indicates contraction.

The plastics processing industry registered a GBI reading of 46.1 in December 2024. While still in contraction territory, the index has shown steady improvement over recent months, with supplier deliveries posting gains against both the previous month and year-ago levels amid normalizing supply conditions.

The GBI Components Scorecard reports the monthly change rate of primary plastics processing market factors contributing to the overall monthly index reading.

The GBI Components Scorecard reveals an overall positive performance across key metrics in December. Supplier deliveries emerged as the strongest component, showing gains both month-over-month and versus the previous year. Employment, production, exports, new orders and backlog all registered contractions from the previous month, though at improved rates comparatively. This suggests a positive outlook as we move into the new year.

Reading the Scorecard:

Color indicates where a component value falls relative to 50 for the current month. Green indicates expansion; red indicates contraction.

indicates where a component value falls relative to 50 for the current month. Green indicates expansion; red indicates contraction. Shade indicates a value's distance from 50; the darker the shade, the further from 50.

indicates a value's distance from 50; the darker the shade, the further from 50. Direction indicates a value's change versus the previous period. Pointing up is always better.

The GBI Future Business Index is an indicator of the future state of the plastics processing market from industry respondents regarding their opinion of future business conditions for the next 12 months. Over 50 is expansion and under 50 is contraction.

The Future Business Index surged to 68.9 in December, reaching its highest level since late 2020, suggesting significantly improved optimism about business conditions in 2025.

