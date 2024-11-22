Shibaura Machine S-Concept Injection Molding
Published

Plastics Index Shows Supply Chain Improvement Despite Production Slowdown

Future expectations reach 2024 high on the heels of the recent election.

Mike Shirk
Mike Shirk
Senior Market Research Analyst, Gardner Intelligence

Share

Read Next

The GBI measures the current state of plastics processing activity through survey responses covering new orders, production, backlog, employment, exports and supplier deliveries. A reading above 50 indicates expansion; below 50 indicates contraction.

Plastics Processing Index

The plastics processing industry posted a GBI reading of 43.0 in November 2024. Production dipped to 41.0, but supplier deliveries remained in expansion territory at 52.0, reflecting continued normalization of resin supply chains and improved material availability for processors.

The plastics processing industry posted a GBI reading of 43.0 in November 2024. Production dipped to 41.0, but supplier deliveries remained in expansion territory at 52.0, reflecting continued normalization of resin supply chains and improved material availability for processors.

Components Scorecard

The GBI Components Scorecard reports the monthly change rate of primary plastics processing market factors contributing to the overall monthly index reading.

The GBI Components Scorecard reports the monthly change rate of primary plastics processing market factors contributing to the overall monthly index reading. 

Reading the Scorecard:

  • Color indicates where a component value falls relative to 50 for the current month. Green indicates expansion; red indicates contraction.
  • Shade indicates a value’s distance from 50; the darker the shade, the further from 50.
  • Direction indicates a value's change versus the previous period. Pointing up is always better.

The GBI Future Business Index is an indicator of the future state of the plastics processing market from industry respondents regarding their opinion of future business conditions for the next 12 months. Over 50 is expansion and under 50 is contraction.

Future Business Index

 

The Future Business Index reached 64.0 in November, indicating strengthened optimism in plastics processing. With supplier deliveries stabilizing, processors appear increasingly confident about meeting expected growth in medical and packaging applications, where material consistency is crucial for production efficiency.

Find the latest plastics processing market research and reporting at GardnerIntelligence.com.

Numbers in Perspective

Perc Pineda, Ph.D., Plastics Industry Association

Perc Pineda, Ph.D., Plastics Industry Association

Interest rates remain pivotal for the plastics industry’s recovery from ongoing production lows. The GBI Total Index, hovering around 43.0 for three consecutive years, underscores the impact of the high-interest rate environment. The Federal Reserve began tightening monetary policy in March 2022, raising the Fed funds rate target to 0.25%–0.50% to combat runaway inflation. Subsequent rate hikes brought the target to 3.75%–4.00% by November 2022 and 5.25%–5.50% by July 2023.

In September 2024, the Fed began easing rates with a 50-basis-point (bps) cut to 4.75%–5.00%, followed by a 25-bps cut in November, reducing the target to 4.50%–4.75%. Despite these reductions, rates remain cost prohibitive for the manufacturing sector, which operated under 2.0% for many years. Rates above 4.0% have been a barrier to new manufacturing investments that could expand plastics conversion capacity. The November GBI for plastics processing, at 41.0, reinforces this concern.

Looking ahead, the plastics industry finds some solace in the low unemployment rate in plastics and rubber products manufacturing, which fell to 0.3% in November — down from 5.9% in September and 2.2% in October. However, unemployment in this sector fluctuated between 0.1% and 5.9% as interest rates stayed above 4.0%. High borrowing costs have increased uncertainty and dampened investment spending.

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by another 25 bps this month, bringing the target range to 4.25%–4.50%. Further reductions in 2025 to below 4.0% could alleviate pressure on the manufacturing sector, including the plastics industry. Industry sentiment appears to anticipate this relief, as evidenced by the GBI Future Business Index jumping to 64.0.

Best of the Best
Elevate your PET sorting
Repair and Rectify
New 2024 Twin Screw Report
New CM-17d
Resinworks with Optimizer
Glycon's DM2: The High Performance Feedscrew
TD-Series Desiccant Dryers

Related Content

Plastics Processing Contraction Continues
economics

Plastics Processing Contraction Continues

Contraction dominated the GBI index for overall plastics processing activity and almost all components, collectively suggesting a slowdown.

Read More
Processing Making Slow, Steady Progress
economics

Processing Making Slow, Steady Progress

Plastics processing activity didn’t make its way into expansion territory in March, but seems headed in that direction.  

Read More
Plastics Processing Contracted Again in March
economics

Plastics Processing Contracted Again in March

Processing activity contracted for the ninth straight month, and at a faster rate. 

Read More
Processing Megatrends Drive New Product Developments at NPE2024
Automation

Processing Megatrends Drive New Product Developments at NPE2024

It’s all about sustainability and the circular economy, and it will be on display in Orlando across all the major processes. But there will be plenty to see in automation, AI and machine learning as well.

Read More

Read Next

Making the Circular Economy a Reality
NPE

Making the Circular Economy a Reality

Driven by brand owner demands and new worldwide legislation, the entire supply chain is working toward the shift to circularity, with some evidence the circular economy has already begun.

Read More
Beyond Prototypes: 8 Ways the Plastics Industry Is Using 3D Printing
NPE

Beyond Prototypes: 8 Ways the Plastics Industry Is Using 3D Printing

Plastics processors are finding applications for 3D printing around the plant and across the supply chain. Here are 8 examples to look for at NPE2024.

Read More
People 4.0 – How to Get Buy-In from Your Staff for Industry 4.0 Systems
best practices

People 4.0 – How to Get Buy-In from Your Staff for Industry 4.0 Systems

Implementing a production monitoring system as the foundation of a ‘smart factory’ is about integrating people with new technology as much as it is about integrating machines and computers. Here are tips from a company that has gone through the process.

Read More
Repair and Rectify