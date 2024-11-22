Plastics Index Shows Supply Chain Improvement Despite Production Slowdown
Future expectations reach 2024 high on the heels of the recent election.
The GBI measures the current state of plastics processing activity through survey responses covering new orders, production, backlog, employment, exports and supplier deliveries. A reading above 50 indicates expansion; below 50 indicates contraction.
Plastics Processing Index
The plastics processing industry posted a GBI reading of 43.0 in November 2024. Production dipped to 41.0, but supplier deliveries remained in expansion territory at 52.0, reflecting continued normalization of resin supply chains and improved material availability for processors.
Components Scorecard
The GBI Components Scorecard reports the monthly change rate of primary plastics processing market factors contributing to the overall monthly index reading.
Reading the Scorecard:
- Color indicates where a component value falls relative to 50 for the current month. Green indicates expansion; red indicates contraction.
- Shade indicates a value’s distance from 50; the darker the shade, the further from 50.
- Direction indicates a value's change versus the previous period. Pointing up is always better.
The GBI Future Business Index is an indicator of the future state of the plastics processing market from industry respondents regarding their opinion of future business conditions for the next 12 months. Over 50 is expansion and under 50 is contraction.
Future Business Index
The Future Business Index reached 64.0 in November, indicating strengthened optimism in plastics processing. With supplier deliveries stabilizing, processors appear increasingly confident about meeting expected growth in medical and packaging applications, where material consistency is crucial for production efficiency.
