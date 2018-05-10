Plastics Leadership Summit to Discuss Workforce Development

Today marks the final day of The Plastics Leadership Summit and the agenda includes a panel session on workforce development and technology innovation in manufacturing. The panel includes:
- Steve Bieszczat, chief marketing officer, IQMS
- Greg Haye, general manager materials & process development center, Local Motors Inc.
- Mike Regan, director of 3D materials, HP Inc.
- Peter Stansky, digitalization development manager, Siemens Inc.
- Jay Timmons, president and CEO, National Association of Manufacturers
Also included in Thursday’s session is a keynote about BAAM additive manufacturing by Haye with Local Motors.
The program offers executives from processors, brand owners and OEMs a first-of-its-kind educational and networking opportunity, while giving them ample time to walk the sold-out show floor afterward.
The summit runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., which includes a networking lunch from 12:00-1:30 p.m. It’s located in OCCC West, Level 3, Chapin Theater.