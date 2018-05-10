Plastics Leadership Summit to Discuss Workforce Development

Today marks the final day of The Plastics Leadership Summit and the agenda includes a session on workforce development and technology innovation in manufacturing, with a stellar panel featuring speakers from IQMS, Local Motors, HP and more.

Today marks the final day of The Plastics Leadership Summit and the agenda includes a panel session on workforce development and technology innovation in manufacturing. The panel includes:

Steve Bieszczat, chief marketing officer, IQMS

Greg Haye, general manager materials & process development center, Local Motors Inc.

Mike Regan, director of 3D materials, HP Inc.

Peter Stansky, digitalization development manager, Siemens Inc.

Jay Timmons, president and CEO, National Association of Manufacturers

Also included in Thursday’s session is a keynote about BAAM additive manufacturing by Haye with Local Motors.

The program offers executives from processors, brand owners and OEMs a first-of-its-kind educational and networking opportunity, while giving them ample time to walk the sold-out show floor afterward.

The summit runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., which includes a networking lunch from 12:00-1:30 p.m. It’s located in OCCC West, Level 3, Chapin Theater.