Plastics Leadership Summit to Focus on Projected Market Demand

The second day of the Plastics Leadership Summit is geared toward senior business development, sales and marketing, and product/divisional business managers. It will feature a panel discussing what industry sectors expect from the plastics industry in the coming years. The panel includes:
- Rene Lammers, senior v.p., global beverage R&D, PepsiCo.
- Theresa Hermel-Davidock, senior director, Abbott Laboratories
- Jay Olson, global manager, materials engineering and technology, John Deere
- Dr. Alex Rubin, senior technical fellow, Boeing Research and Technology
Also included in today’s session is a keynote about plastics and the food and beverage industry and future trends for plastics in healthcare.
The summit runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., which includes a networking lunch from 12:00-1:30 p.m. It’s located in OCCC West, Level 3, Chapin Theater.