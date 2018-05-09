Plastics Leadership Summit to Focus on Projected Market Demand

The summit will run today from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., which includes a networking lunch from 12:00-1:30 p.m. It’s located in OCCC West, Level 3, Chapin Theater.

Today’s session will provide insights into projected demand for markets like medical, consumer products, aerospace, food and beverage, etc.

The second day of the Plastics Leadership Summit is geared toward senior business development, sales and marketing, and product/divisional business managers. It will feature a panel discussing what industry sectors expect from the plastics industry in the coming years. The panel includes:

Rene Lammers, senior v.p., global beverage R&D, PepsiCo.

Theresa Hermel-Davidock, senior director, Abbott Laboratories

Jay Olson, global manager, materials engineering and technology, John Deere

Dr. Alex Rubin, senior technical fellow, Boeing Research and Technology

Also included in today’s session is a keynote about plastics and the food and beverage industry and future trends for plastics in healthcare.

The summit runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., which includes a networking lunch from 12:00-1:30 p.m. It’s located in OCCC West, Level 3, Chapin Theater.