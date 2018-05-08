Plastics TV on the NPE Network

During NPE2018, the NPE Network is producing a video report of each day’s events plus feature live studio interviews throughout the show.

NPE Network will be shown during the five days of NPE2018.

The must-see moments from both on and off the show floor at NPE2018 will be broadcast on the NPE Network. This exciting new component also features daily video recap headlines highlighting the events at the show and soundbites from attendees, exhibitors and speakers. In addition, you can check out the NPE Network Live Studio, which will include one-on-one interviews and trends highlights.

“Recognizing that our attendees are hard-pressed to see it all in five days, we are helping connect attendees with the new NPE Network studio, featuring live interviews and show news programs spotlighting all the excitement and innovation at the event,” says Susan Krys, vice president of trade shows and marketing for PLASTICS.

Catch the NPE Network in a variety of places:

Played on projection screens around the OCCC and monitors in various areas

The NPE2018 Official App and Website

Played on shuttle buses to and from the OCCC

Broadcast on TV in show hotel rooms