PMC Acquired by the Simona Group

PMC (Premier Material Concepts) Findlay, Ohio, is now Simona PMC, after the completion of its acquisition by Germany’s the Simona Group (U.S. office in Archbald, Penn.). The latter is a leading producer and development company in the field of thermoplastics, offering “best-in-class solutions” for tailored applications, with operations spanning the globe.
Founded in 2003 as a business unit of Rowmark LLC, PMC has become an established manufacturer of custom-engineered, high-performance plastic sheet and roll stock, primarily used for thermoforming applications in attractive niche and end markets such as recreational vehicles, marine and agricultural equipment. The company has maintained a specialized focus on next-generation materials, such as TPO, ABS and custom-engineered solutions. The acquisition globally broadens the company’s reach.
