PolyOne Acquires PlastiComp

Expanding its footprint into LFT composites, PolyOne confirms yet another composites acquisition.

It was just two years ago that PolyOne Corp., Avon Lake, Ohio, made two acquisitions that positioned it for “next-generation” composites development—both in the thermoplastic and thermoset arenas. The company has furthered its position with the acquisition of PlastiComp, an advanced engineered materials innovator and producer of specialty composites.

Since its foundation in 2003 by industry veteran and composites pioneer Stephen Bowen, the Winona, Minn.-based specialty compounder has steadily grown through its ability to replace metal and lightweight products with unique and complex long fiber technology (LFT) composite formulations. Such formulation are based on fiberglass, carbon fiber and hybrids of the two. Inherent benefits of LFT-based materials include high strength and stiffness, design freedom, fatigue endurance, corrosion and wear resistance, EMI shielding, and recyclability.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Steve, the PlastiComp employees and their valued customers to the PolyOne team.We are very excited to accelerate commercial and operational investments to further expand this important composite technology as part of our advanced composites portfolio,” said PolyOne’s chairman and CEO Robert M. Patterson. PlastiComp’s 50 employees and its design and production facility in Winona, join PolyOne as part of the Specialty Engineered Materials segment. Through its

product line and design capabilities, PlastiComp serves global customers in a wide range of demanding applications, including medical devices, robots and drones, marine, and outdoor high-performance equipment.