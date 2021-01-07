Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Plastics Technology Top Shops 2021
| 2 MINUTE READ

Processors End 2020 on a High Note

December’s Plastics Processing Index clocked in near 55, in line with the best readings since early 2019.
#economics

Michael Guckes

Chief Economist & Director of Analytics, Gardner Intelligence

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

The Gardner Business Index (GBI) for Plastics Processing jumped more than three points in December to close at 54.9. Extending the Index’s expansionary path for a sixth consecutive month, December’s results saw new orders, employment and backlog activity all transition from contractionary to expansionary levels, with each crossing above the 50 mark. The monthly survey is conducted of subscribers of Plastics Technology magazine.

Plastics Processing Business Conditions

FIG 1 The Plastics Processing Index rose modestly during December as new orders, employment and backlog activity all reported expanding activity. Excluding the impact of congested supply chains on the Index would have resulted in a still encouraging 52.2 reading.

 

The index for custom processors, in particular, registered 56.9, a 20-month high. New orders and employment activity both expanded while production activity registered decelerating growth for a third month running.

Featured Content

Tracing the History of Polymeric Materials, Part 3
The Three Causes of Screw Wear
20 Good Things to Come Out of 2020—Part 3

A large majority of survey participants across the entire plastics space reported lengthening order-to-fulfillment times, driving supplier deliveries to new heights and signaling that the worst of the industry’s supply-chain challenges may not yet be behind it. The present congestion of supply chains may explain why production activity appears to be struggling to keep pace with new orders and, hence, why backlog activity has neared a two-year high. Moving into 2021, it appears that plastics manufacturers’ top priority will remain strengthening their supply chains.

Plastics Processing Business Conditions

FIG 2 The supplier delivery reading set an all-time high in December after falling just shy of the record in November. Holiday packages and Coronavirus vaccine-distribution efforts competed for limited space on trucks and planes. This is likely the cause for recent months of restrained production growth and 
swelling backlogs

Editor’s Note: The Plastics Processing Business Index is unique in its ability to measure business conditions specific to plastics processors on a monthly basis. The challenges facing manufacturers today require leaders to have good data in order to make effective forward-looking decisions. It is particularly important at this time for our readers to complete the survey sent to them each month. Your participation will enable the best and most accurate reporting of the true impact that COVID-19 is having on the plastics industry.

If you are a North American plastics processor and would like to participate in this research, click here to begin the process by subscribing free to Plastics Technology magazine.

About the Author: Michael Guckes is chief economist and director of analytics for Gardner Intelligence, a division of Gardner Business Media, Cincinnati. He has performed economic analysis, modeling, and forecasting work for more than 20 years among a wide range of industries. He received his BA in political science and economics from Kenyon College and his MBA from Ohio State University. Contact: (513) 527-8800; mguckes@gardnerweb.com.

Plastics Technology Top Shops 2021

Resources

Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System