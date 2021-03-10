Profile Processor Expands Mexico Plant

Custom Profile, Grand Rapids, Mich., is investing to expand production capacity and warehouse space at its Juarez, Mexico operation.

The company recently signed a lease for an additional 27,500 ft2 expansion that will increase the firm's total space to 77,500 ft2. There are also plans to add employees and purchase additional extrusion equipment over time. The Juarez operation consists of tubing and profile extrusion, over-molding, and assembly operations. The expansion is driven by the steady growth of its co-extrusion and in-line fabrication business to support the home appliance market.

Custom Profile expects to add up to 50 new jobs over time. These include operators and support staffing. Additional co-extrusion equipment for this expansion will be procured to support the demand.