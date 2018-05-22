PTi Opens Tech Center at Illinois HQ

Facility houses production lines that processors can use to help develop dryerless or high-speed extrusion applications.

Processing Technologies International LLC (PTi) has opened its Technology Development Center (TDC) at its Aurora, Ill. headquarters, a demonstration center for product development and process trials for sheet extruders on production-scale systems. The TDC showcases the company’s most innovative sheet extrusion lines and directly assists customers with their product development efforts.

The 15,000 ft² development center houses two demonstration sheet extrusion systems including PTi’s High Vacuum Twin-Screw Extruder sheet extrusion system, featuring Bandera’s patented dryerless technology which allows PET to be processed without the need for raw material drying and crystallizing. The second line features PTi’s Super-G HighSpeed Extruder, a system that delivers improved melt quality as a result of Super-G Lobe screw technology and is offered integrated with all of PTi’s advanced G-Series Configurable roll stand configurations.

At the TDC, the multi-component features of blending, silicone coating, and winding (multiple-up), along with high outputs ranging from 2300 lb/hr (HVTSE dryer-less system) to 3000 lb/hr (HighSpeed), means that trials and training can be conducted at typical production rates. PTi has already hosted numerous customers for demonstration trials and has held several training sessions.

The new facility is part of PTi’s recent $10 million plant expansion in Aurora, which the machine builder says was in response to growing demand for sheet extrusion equipment. The company increased overall plant capacity by 50% and added 40,000 square feet of primary manufacturing and office space and up to 40 new jobs.