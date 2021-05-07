'Purge on the Fly' with Ultra Purge
Chem-Trend demonstrates its Ultra Purge product line with this Digital Demo.
"Purging on the Fly" is a unique solution offered by Chem-Trend’s Ultra Purge product line that allows injection molders to mold parts while purging. Ultra Purge is efficient at removing carbon along with reducing downtime and scrap during dark to light color changes. This video demonstrates the ease with which an injection molding machine and hot runners can be cleaned by utilizing the Ultra Purge “purge on the fly” technology.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Gain More Control From Your Process
PSI Polymer discusses polymer gear pumps and why they’ve become necessary in extrusion.
-
Accelerating New Product Development with Quick Turn Tools: Raising the Bar of 3D Printed Tool Performance
This demo will showcase Fortify's methods used at their in-house molding center to back up these claims - including competitive benchmarking.
-
Minimum Energy. Maximum Savings. Dry Better with ULTRA
In this Digital Demo, Maguire reviews its energy-efficient ULTRA dryer for use in the plastics industry.