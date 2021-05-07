Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
PET Resin, container resin
Digital Demos

'Purge on the Fly' with Ultra Purge

Chem-Trend demonstrates its Ultra Purge product line with this Digital Demo. 

"Purging on the Fly" is a unique solution offered by Chem-Trend’s Ultra Purge product line that allows injection molders to mold parts while purging. Ultra Purge is efficient at removing carbon along with reducing downtime and scrap during dark to light color changes. This video demonstrates the ease with which an injection molding machine and hot runners can be cleaned by utilizing the Ultra Purge “purge on the fly” technology.

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
