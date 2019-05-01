Registration Open for Extrusion 2019 Conference

Sign up and save for the conference devoted to all things extrusion, September 17-19 in Chicago.

The Plastics Technology team recently wrapped up its most successful conference on injection molding. And now it’s time for extrusion. By the time you read this we’ll have registration open for our fifth annual Extrusion Conference. The Extrusion 2019 Conference will be held over two-and-a-half days in Chicago (more specifically Rosemont) on Sept. 17-19. At this event, business owners, plant managers, process engineers and manufacturing personnel will be brought up to speed on technology developments impacting all types of extrusion operations.

We’ve had our conference website—extrusionconference.com—up for months now, advising visitors to “save the date.” On the site, we invited our readers to let us know—by providing us their email address—that they wanted to be notified when we were ready to open the registration doors. I’m delighted to say that more 100 extrusion processors specifically asked us to give them a heads-up, a strong indication that this will be the fifth straight record-breaker in terms of attendance. Best to sign up now for that early-bird discount.

Featured Content

In 2015, Plastics Technology Magazine launched its first ever Extrusion Conference, an effort to bring the world of extrusion together in one place at one time. We organized a technical program with morning General Sessions of interest to all types of extrusion, followed by afternoon concurrent sessions that offered attendees a deep dive into the major types of extrusion: Film, Sheet, Pipe/Profile/Tubing, and Compounding. We’ve stuck with that format since its inception.

Our first three conferences were held in Charlotte, N.C. Our efforts resonated with both exhibitors and attendees to the extent that we “outgrew” that location. Last year’s conference was held in Cleveland and drew record numbers of attendees and exhibitors.

The Extrusion 2019 Conference will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., a short drive from O’Hare Airport. We have the program finalized; we’ve have assembled a group of the finest technical minds in the industry to deliver practical information that you can put to use at your plant. What’s more, you’ll have the opportunity to network with your peers and more than 70 suppliers in our exhibit area.

If you’re involved in extrusion processing of any kind, this is the conference for you. Extrusion 2019. Sept. 17-19. The Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. I hope to see you there.