RTP to Boost North American Capacity

In addition to adding new capacity for high-volume compounding at one plant, the company is reopening a Nevada plant shuttered nearly two decades.

Global custom compounder RTP Co., Winona, Minn., expects to significantly increase its production capacity by year’s end. The company announced last fall that it would reopen its Dayton, Nev., compounding plant, which was shuttered in 2001. The plant is undergoing significant upgrades including updated mechanical and electrical systems, new energy efficient lighting, and recirculating water chillers.

The company is also adding new capacity for high-volume compounding at its Portage, Wisc. Plant. The company develops customized engineered thermoplastic compounds in over 60 different resin systems for applications that require, color, conductive, elastomeric, flame retardant, high temperature, structural, and wear-resistant properties.

