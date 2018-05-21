SABIC & ExxonMobIl Form New PE Venture

A major olefins project, first announced in 2016 and pending completion of the environmental permitting process, has been firmed up by Houston-based SABIC and ExxonMobil Chemical through the formation of a new joint venture.

A major olefins project, first announced in 2016 and pending completion of the environmental permitting process, has been firmed up by Houston-based SABIC and ExxonMobil Chemical through the formation of a new joint venture. Development of the new Gulf Coast Growth Ventures project, currently planned for construction in San Patricio County, Texas, starts with a 3.6 billion lb ethane cracker and will also include two PE production units and a monoethylene glycol plant. No further details, such as capacity or types of PE grades, are available, though it’s very likely it will include all three types—L/LLDPE and HDPE. The plant is expected to be operational in the 2021 or 2022. This will be SABIC’s first polyolefin production in North America, though it is a major producer in the Middle East.