SABIC & Nottinham Spirk In Collaboration to Accelerate Innovation Across Multiple Industries

The Cleveland-based business innovation and product design firm to work with Noryl PPE, Ultem PEI, LNP engineered compounds and more.

SABIC (U.S. office in Houston) is aiming to invest in new applications and methods of collaboration to innovate across the industry value chain. SABIC’s Specialties business recently announced that it is accelerating the development of disruptive solutions to create end-user market pull by engaging with Nottingham Spirk, a business innovation and product design firm based in Cleveland, Ohio.

The new collaboration brings together the benefits of SABIC’s proprietary specialty thermoplastic offerings and Nottingham Spirk’s award-winning capabilities to design and commercialize breakthrough products across multiple industrial verticals.

Noted Ernesto Occhiello, executive v.p. of SABIC’s Specialties business unit, “SABIC’s thermoplastics portfolio is renowned in many key industries such as automotive, aircraft and rail interiors, and electrical and electronics. However, there is tremendous opportunity for our high-performance materials – which offer unique combinations of thermal, mechanical and electrical properties – to be used in end products that can shape the future of healthcare, consumer goods, energy and electric vehicles, just to name a few. Working closely with Nottingham Spirk and taking part in their proven innovation process enables us to look at the entire value chain differently for fresh creative ideas that support our customers’ growth aspirations.”



Added John Spirk, co-president, Nottingham Spirk. “The combination of SABIC’s diverse portfolio of material solutions along with our expertise in designing novel products that fill unmet end-user needs create an infinite number of exciting possibilities for business innovation.”

SABIC’s portfolio of unique, high performance thermoplastics and compounds includes: Noryl PPE, touted for outstanding hydrolytic and dimensional stability, in addition to electrical insulation properties; Ultem PEI which boasts an unmatched combination of strength, rigidity, heat and chemical resistance, and hydrostability; and the LNP family of engineered compounds, said to deliver structural performance, impact resistance, high aesthetic capabilities, flame resistance, conductivity or electrostatic dissipation, EMI shielding, thermal management and other specific characteristics depending on application requirements.