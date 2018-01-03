Seminars and Speakers at NPE2018

A successful convention means planning your trip around the seminars you wish to attend.

Choose from a number of different speakers and seminars at NPE 2018.

NPE2018 will include several speaking engagements that explore the newest innovations in the plastics industry, grouped into categories to help you find the engagements most beneficial to your business.

The Plastics Leadership Summit, a three-day series, is designed to help managers, executives and marketing teams explore the challenges and opportunities of the plastics industry.

In the IHS Markit seminar, Plastics Industry Insights will provide key market insights on the economy, energy, feedstocks and polymers, led by industry experts.

For Spanish-speaking members of the industry, Seminarios Latinoamericanos, hosted by B2B Portales, will focus on key issues specific to the Latin American market, including vehicle light weightlifting, recycling and sustainability.