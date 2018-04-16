Servo Display Features Two-Shot Injection Mold Applications

Accede Mold & Tool's display includes six servo-driven in-mold actions that highlight lift-and-rotate and cube technology for two-shot plastic injection mold applications. 

U.S. moldmaker Accede Mold & Tool includes its custom-built, advanced technology servo display in booth S10091 at NPE2018. The display includes six servo-driven in-mold actions, showcasing both lift-and-rotate and cube technology for two-shot plastic injection mold applications. The mold actions are controlled by the new Mold-Masters M-AX servo axis controller, which Milacron says is its most technologically advanced controller to date.

