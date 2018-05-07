SPE’s Annual Technical Conference Opens Today

ANTEC starts at 8 a.m. with 550 technical and business papers and more than 60 technical marketing presentations.

ANTEC, the Society of Plastics Engineers’ (SPE) annual technical conference, is co-located here at the Orange County Convention Center with NPE2018 through Thursday of this week. It is the largest, most respected and well-known conference in the plastics industry, providing attendees with more than 550 technical and business papers on advanced technologies, plus over 60 technical marketing presentations, given by experts from the largest industry sectors. The conference opens today at 8 a.m.

Attendees and speakers at ANTEC hail from 33 countries and more than 700 unique companies and organizations, including students and faculty from leading universities and colleges offering plastics-industry curricula. Sponsoring companies include Thermo Scientific, LMG Presses, Steinwall and ExxonMobil Chemical. Registration for ANTEC includes free access to NPE2018, so attendees get both the technical conference, which includes extra options like the New Technology Forum, a Women’s Connection Breakfast, the Plastics for Life Global Parts Competition, technical and marketing presentations, networking events and more, and they have access to all the new products and services being exhibited at NPE2018. The only challenge might be how to fit this abundance of technology and information into only four days.

Just today alone, ANTEC participants have 18 topical sessions to choose from, each with a variety of 30-minute presentations being given. Subject matter ranges from additive manufacturing, bioplastics, innovations in polyolefins and injection molding technologies in the morning to color and appearance, innovations in packaging and plastics, extrusion, marketing and management and more in the afternoon.

Today’s ANTEC highlights include the following:

Plenary Speaker Scott Schiller, who is the global head of Customer and Market Development at HP Inc., will speak on 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing. This session is sponsored by Thermo Scientific and will begin at 12:15 p.m. in conference room S320A.

The ANTEC New Technology Forum will present six speakers, followed by a panel discussion, on 4D Printing and Stimuli Responsive Materials. Sydney Gladman of Exponent and Stephane Costeux of Dow Chemical will moderate. The forum begins at 1:30 p.m. and will be held in conference room S320G. New forums will be presented on Tuesday and Wednesday.

ANTEC Welcome Reception and SPE President’s Cup Presentation will be held from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the Half Circle Area at the convention center.

A different plenary speaker will be featured each day through Thursday at the same time and location at ANTEC. Tuesday, Dr. Rajen M Patel, Performance Packaging, Technical Service and Development at Dow Chemical Company, will discuss the “Role of Material Science and Application Development for a Successful Product Launch-Reflections on Metallocene Polyethylene Revolution.” Wednesday, John Beaumont, president and CEO of the American Injection Molding Institute and Beaumont Technologies will discuss “Advanced Industry Training and Education to Match Industry Needs.” On Thursday, Professor Phil Coates, FREng, Polymer IRC, University of Bradford, will present “Controlled Structuring of Polymers by Processing—Science, Technology and Applications.”

