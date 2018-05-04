Stack Mold for Containers Has Light-Weight TRIM Panels

StackTeck features a variety of high-tech molds at NPE2018.

StackTeck Systems showcases four of its precision, high-tech molds at NPE2018 in ​​​​booth W1583. It displays a high-cavitation stack mold for containers that features ultra-light weight thin recess injection molding (TRIM) panels. The company also displays an injection compression mold for an in-mold labeled (IML) lid, a TRIM-IML cup mold that features a micro-cellular molding and a servo in-mold, closing flip-top cap mold. StackTeck says it anticipates aggressive cycle times and optimal performance for each of these molds and says that these integrated plastic tooling solutions feature innovative technologies.

