Thermal Care Names Armbruster to Head Sales & Marketing

Auxiliary equipment veteran of more than 20 years ‘uniquely qualified to have an immediate and positive impact.’

Auxiliary equipment supplier Thermal Care has named Peter Armbruster to the post of director of sales and marketing. He will report to Lee Sobocinski, president.

“Peter Armbruster’s career in the plastics market makes him uniquely qualified to have an immediate and positive impact within our organization and for our customers,” said Sobocinski. “As part of the Thermal Care management team, he will be responsible for managing all aspects of our sales and marketing efforts, emphasizing our competitive advantages within the marketplace as the leader in industrial process cooling.”

Armbruster joins Thermal Care from the Conair Group, where he had served as national sales manager since 2013, and as regional manager beginning in 2010. From 2008 until he joined Conair, Armbruster, was a regional vice president of sales for Novatec. He started his plastics industry career in 1996 as a senior designer with the ACS Group and left 10 years later as a group regional manager responsible for all products and agencies in the Midwest U.S. From 2006 to 2008, he was a technical sales manager with an international supplier of aircraft seating. He studied Automated Manufacturing System Engineering Technology at Lake Superior University in Michigan.

Based in Niles, Ill., Thermal Care is a leading developer and manufacturer of custom heat transfer systems and equipment, serving more than 50 industries. Its product lines include portable and central chillers, cooling towers, pump reservoirs, and temperature controllers.