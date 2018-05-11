Let's Talk About the Safety of Plastics

PLASTICS’ informational campaign and website arms industry with the know-how to speak truthfully and allay unfounded fears about phthalates and BPA.

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is taking NPE2018 to introduce This Is Plastics, an online resource designed to arm plastics-industry employees with information and talking points to answer consumer questions and correct mistaken beliefs they may have about the material.

Many consumers take for granted—or are simply unaware of—the array of benefits plastics offer. All too often, those in the industry are left wondering what to say when conversation with family or friends turns to important but complicated topics—like BPA, phthalates, or whether plastic dishware can be microwaved.

This Is Plastics (ThisIsPlastics.com) is a feature-rich resource designed to frame that conversation with facts. Articles, infographics and interactive quizzes highlight five key topics—Plastics 101, Environment, Safety, Innovation, and Economic Impact.

On the Safety front? This Is Plastics provides an array of useful information that, for example, suggests the general public’s perceptions of BPA (an additive used to prevent corrosion) are unfounded, in addition to a helpful guide on the symbols used on food storage and dishware.

Quinn notes that “BPA is one of the most thoroughly tested chemicals used today and has a safety track record of 50 years. Scientists are now able to routinely detect substances down to the part-per-trillion level, allowing us to understand the spectrum of risk—and, simply put, the presence of BPA in food packaging does not equate to risk.”

This is Plastics also provides information about how closely the plastics industry is regulated. “The regulatory environment that governs plastics packaging used to protect food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics is particularly thorough,” says Quinn. “Our Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Packaging Materials Committee works to support this regulatory environment, facilitating meetings between officials and members of the industry, and working to harmonize policies to support economic growth and global trade while ensuring the safety of the world’s food and drug supply.”

These are just a few of the common misconceptions cleared up by This Is Plastics. Visit ThisIsPlastics.com to check out the online toolkit and arm yourself and your team with pride in the industry you serve.