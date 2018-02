Ube Machinery will double its injection molding machine assembly space by September.

Ube Machinery Inc. will expand its assembly facility in Ann Arbor, Mich. This will double its annual capacity for assembling mid- to large-size injection molding machines, including its two-platen servo-hydraulic, servo-hydraulic toggle, and all-electric machines. The project started in January and will be completed by September.