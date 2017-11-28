Victrex Opens Innovation Center To Advance New PAEK Grades

Originally titled 'Polymer Innovation Center for pilot-scale manufacturing of new PAEK polymers is the latest investment in development of next-generation thermoplastics by Victrex.'

Polymer Innovation Center for pilot-scale manufacturing of new PAEK polymers is the latest investment in development of next-generation thermoplastics by Victrex.

Related Suppliers Victrex USA Inc.

A newly operational, $13-million Polymer Innovation Center for pilot-scale manufacturing of new PAEK polymers is the latest investment in development of next-generation thermoplastics by Victrex (Victrex USA Inc., Conshohocken, Pa.). Located in the U.K., the new center is pursuing R&D on Victrex PEEK and other grades in the PAEK family of high-performance thermoplastics.

The new center will function as an enabler for rapid prototyping of new parts and components with novel PAEK materials. Manufacture of new PAEK grades on a technical scale will aid research and testing in areas such as composites and 3D printing/additive manufacturing, the company says. Victrex is leading a consortium backed by Innovate UK to focus on 3D printing.