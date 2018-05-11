What’s New in Social for NPE2018

Our social media coverage and NPE2018 app are better this year than ever before.

NPE2018’s online presence is stronger this year than ever. Follow the Plastics Industry Association on social and download the app to stay connected.

Social technology has been constantly progressing since NPE2015. We still have many of the same great app and social media features as we have provided before, but here’s what’s new in the social media world for NPE2018:

New year, new hashtag: Don’t forget to tag #NPE2018 to connect with other attendees.

This year, we’ve teamed with Map Your Show so that the app syncs directly with your Map Your Show account. All of your schedules, bookmarks, exhibitors, and sessions will update across all your devices.

In addition to regular social media coverage and updates, we’re using social to tell our industry story better than ever. Look out for new coverage all day long throughout the show.

You can download the free NPE2018: The Plastics Show! app for iOS or Android. Follow Plastics Industry Association on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube, and @PLASTICS_US on Twitter.