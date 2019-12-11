2019 SPE Auto Innovation Award Winners Shined with Several 'Firsts' and Broad Transferability

The 49th annual Automotive Innovation Awards Competition was celebrated on Nov. 6, by the Automotive Division of the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) at its gala in Livonia, Mich., with the unveiling of the winners of nine categories. The winners of all categories exemplify continued innovation and transferability in the use of plastics.

This competition is the oldest and largest event of its kind in the automotive and plastics industries. Dozens of teams made up of OEMs, tier suppliers, and polymer producers submit nominations describing their part, system, or complete vehicle and why it merits the claim as the Year’s Most Innovative Use of Plastics. The event typically draws over 700 OEM engineers, automotive and plastics industry executives, and media. Funds raised from this event are used to support SPE educational efforts and technical seminars, which help educate and secure the role of plastics in the advancement of the automobile.

For this editor, along with Gardner Business Media sister publications’ colleagues Composites World’s Jeff Sloan and PT Mexico’s Natalia Ortega, it was once again an honor to serve on a panel of Blue Ribbon judges in this well-recognized event.

Here’s a brief look at the nine winners, starting with the grand award winner—also the winner of the Body Exterior category. Other finalists in the various categories that merit attention will be highlighted in future blogs.

Body Exterior/Grand Award Winner: Composite Pickup Box

This is industry’s first pickup box in carbon-reinforced thermoplastic composite. It saved 62 lb/28 kg; provided best-in-class impact resistance/durability; and the unpainted UV-stable material eliminated the need for a bedliner, which saves another 40 lb/18 kg. Moreover, numerous customer features were molded in, including functional compartment dividers and motorcycle tire pockets. The ability to achieve a deeper draw during molding increased cargo capacity. Significant technical challenges were overcome due to use of novel materials, processes, coatings and joining methods. The box is fully recyclable and some scrap is reused on the vehicle.

▪ OEM Make & Model: 2020 General Motors Co. GMC Sierra LD FST pickup

▪ Tier Supplier / Processor: Continental Structural Plastics/Continental Structural Plastics

▪ Material Supplier / Toolmaker: Teijin Ltd./Paragon D&E, Model Die & Mold, Inc., Altron Automation, & Legacy Industries

▪ Material / Process: Sereebo A235Y carbon fiber-reinforced nylon 6 sheet / Compression Molding

Additive Manufacturing: Sunglass Bin

Additive Manufacturing was used to produce a single tooling insert (lifter) that replaced two conventionally machined lifters to mold an injection molded sunglass stowage bin. This process enabled design changes to produce a deeper pocket with a heavier undercut that still could be molded without hotspots, warpage, or demolding issues and without needing to switch to a more costly resin. The new deeper bin design also better meets customer requirements while reducing cycle time, molding scrap, tooling maintenance, and improving dimensional stability in the final part.

▪ OEM Make & Model: 2020 Ford Motor Co. Ford Explorer SUV

▪ Tier Supplier / Processor: Methode Electronics, Inc. / Methode Electronics, Inc.

▪ Material Supplier / Toolmaker: Celanese Corp. / RGM Tooling Consultants, Inc.

▪ Material / Process: Celstran PP-GF20-02 LFT-PP / Injection Molding; 3D Printed H13 Steel

Aftermarket and Limited Edition/Specialty Vehicles: Multiple Additively Manufactured Components

Additive manufacturing proved the most efficient and cost-effective method for producing 19 parts on this high-performance sedan whose total build volume will be limited to 300 cars. Both development and production parts were produced on the same printer platform, which eliminated significant tooling investment (est. at $123,000), as well as storage and maintenance costs. All 19 parts print at one time in a kit, and multiple kits can be produced at the same time. Additionally, parts offer better bonding adhesion than conventionally produced parts and passed paint adhesion tests.

▪ OEM Make & Model: 2020 Jaguar Land Rover Ltd. Jaguar XE SV Project 8 supercar