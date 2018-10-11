3 Ways Outgassing Problems Impact the Injection Molding Cycle

Gas and air entrapment can cause a variety of problems in injection molding, including part burns, short shots, voids and blemishes, even clogged vents. Here’s how that can impact the molding cycle.

After Vacuum Venting: After applying vacuum venting, the part was free from defects and blemishes.

Before Vacuum Venting: The thin layer demonstrated with the part above was not filling properly until vacuum venting was applied to the mold.

Proper venting is essential to molding a defect-free part. Without it, air and gas are trapped in the mold, compressing and heating as the cavity fills. Ultimately, this can negatively impact the injection molding cycle in three major ways: higher risk of part defects; higher cleaning and maintenance costs; and longer cycle times.

Part Defects

Trapped gas is one of the most common causes of part burns and can also lead to short shots and voids; blemishes; and discernible knit lines that weaken the part.

Cleaning/Maintenance Costs

Trapped gas can cause residue buildup in vented pins, which then necessitates frequent production interruptions to clean the tool. It can even cause corrosion of the tool steel, thereby increasing tool maintenance costs.

Longer Cycle Times

The most common response to the problem is to slow down…READ MORE.