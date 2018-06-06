Yes, you read that right: Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is now 3D printable.

Liquid Additive Manufacturing (LAM) is a new process for 3D printing LSR. This part was printed of Dow LSR on a German RepRap LAM machine. Resilient honeycomb structures are being explored for custom orthotic soles of footwear.

At NPE2018 in Orlando, Fla., Distributor RDAbbott, Cerritos, Calif., showed off a system for 3D printing with LSR, developed by Dow Silicones (previously Dow Corning), Midland, Mich., and German RepRap, a maker of 3D printing equipment.

Called Liquid Additive Manufacturing (LAM), the system injects liquid A and B components from two pressurized tubes into a pump that maintains a 1:1 ratio. The pump feeds a head under x-y motion control, which and lays down a continuous bead, similar to FDM or FFF-style 3D printers. The system deposits layers as thin as 0.2 to 0. 35 mm thick, which are fully cured by a heat lamp, a whole layer at a time. The system uses Dow’s Evolv3D LC 3335 LSR material, which produces a 44 Shore A hardness without post-cure and 46A with post-cure. The LAM 3D printer reportedly produces parts with 100% of the tear strength of injection molded samples, 90% of their tensile strength and hardness, and 85% of their elongation. Applications in development include honeycomb custom orthotic shoe soles.

The patent-pending printer was introduced earlier this year; it can print at 10 to 150 mm/sec. Dow is developing additional LSR grades, expected later in the year, that will offer other Shore A hardnesses.