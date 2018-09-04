5 Ways Resin Conveying Systems are Getting Smarter

These five short videos provide a snapshot of what’s going on with the technologies that drive and control plastics resin conveying systems as they become more reliable, flexible and adaptable. 

Several enabling technologies are rendering conveying systems that are more reliable, flexible and expandable to meet your plant’s specific needs.

These five short videos from Novatec provide a snapshot of what’s going on with the equipment that drives and controls plastics resin conveying systems:

  1. Vacuum Conveying Smart Pumps Deliver Maximum Uptime

  2.  Conveying Control Also Talks to Blenders, Silos, Dryers and More

  3. Railcar Unloading System has Built-In Predictive Maintenance

  4. Conveying Systems Designed for Your Plant

  5. Vacuum Receivers Easily Tailor to Your Application

