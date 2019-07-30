Additive Manufacturing Conference: Learn What's New in Additive

Additive manufacturing makes the headlines quite often and if you’re looking to learn more about how this exciting technology is advancing plastics manufacturing, add the Additive Manufacturing Conference + Expo (AMC) 2019 to your must-attend list. Presented by our sister publication, Additive Manufacturing, the conference and expo takes place August 27-29 in Austin, TX. This three-day event will offer attendees unique ways to connect with leading suppliers, end-users and researchers of industrial applications for additive manufacturing technologies.

Also, the event will both open and close with tours of the headquarters for EOS North America and Essentium.

EOS North America is opening up its polymer additive and metal additive manufacturing lab to AMC attendees. With a focus on additive manufacturing applications for series production, this immersive, in-person technical tour will also include targeted technical workshops. Attendees will see the cutting edge of additive technology and have the opportunity to explore the applications and processes in action.

Essentium’s Learning Labs will provide unique access to live demonstrations on materials testing and actual additive production, as well as offer expertise and insights on how to bring additive manufacturing to the production floor. The tour includes dedicated sessions on materials testing, 3D printing for production and the business aspects of adopting additive manufacturing technology.

The conference program is stocked with expert speakers. I’m attending the event for the first time and I’m especially excited about these presentations:

An Under-the-Hood Look at STEP Technology – Polymer AM for Production: Bruce Bradshaw of Evolve Additive Solutions

Additive manufacturing with plastics has made its way onto the manufacturing floor for jigs and fixtures, but can organizations adopt additive manufacturing for real part production with the same criteria and quality expected from injection molding? Today industries are seeking new ways to decrease time to market, reducing tooling costs, improve product design, increase product functionality and implement new material choices.

In this session, Bruce will look under the hood of Evolve’s Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process (STEP) technology and see how it delivers on the materials, speed, quality, versatility and cost requirements that companies must consider for production. Often companies limit their additive technology options for manufacturing because they are unable to address these five crucial factors when calculating the full cost (and benefit) of additive manufacturing for each process considered. If a company is going to seriously consider additive in a manufacturing environment for many projects, it needs to hit on all five of these factors.

How Additive Manufacturing Complements Conventional Plastic Production: Fabian Krauss of EOS North America

While the traditional high-value and low-volume products have started to move to production with additive manufacturing technology, most plastics parts continue to be made with traditional injection molding techniques. These techniques are ideal when the engineering and molding costs can be amortized across many parts, but they force manufactures, and ultimately customers, into a one-size-fits-all solution. Bottom line, lower costs and ease of distribution do not always equate to adequate solutions.

To realize the full potential of polymer AM, technology platforms need to be fine-tuned to meet the requirements of design, software, materials and processes around the application. Once the platform functions are established, manufacturers can convert digital files into physical parts without support structures, draft angles or other manufacturing constraints.

This session will cover how companies can leverage digital workflow solutions to allow for the most accurate customization while maintaining costs, including:

The process of engineering solutions to meet the requirements of design, software, materials and processes around the application

Advantages to today’s plastic additive manufacturing

How to uniquely engineer manufacturing to fit individual needs with additive

Aetrex’s journey to an AM production platform

How Do You Create a Factory to Take Full Advantage of 3D Printing?: Ken Burns of Forecast 3D

Digital Transformation in Manufacturing is happening and 3D printing has the potential to make a significant impact. While most companies are in the early phases of the digital journey there are factories that exist today taking advantage of what 3D printing can offer. It’s easy to get lost in the hype and niche success stories of 3D printing but there are also real, practical, applications that are changing how manufacturing should be approached.

The HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology was specifically designed with a focus on production, not prototyping. The technology is ready for manufacturing and the business-cases exist to economically adopt 3D printing into production. The transition of an industry that has historically focused on meeting the requirements of prototyping means that there is not a lot of examples to show the roadmap to successful manufacturing. How do you create a factory that can take advantage of what 3D printing offers? Do you simply replicate what already exists in injection molding or CNC machining?

Generative Design for Complete 3D-Printed Metal Injection Molds: Jason Murphy of Next Chapter Manufacturing

The plastics industry has been a major benefactor of additive manufacturing for many years through the use of conformal cooling inserts. This has been limited to small inserts placed in strategic locations in the larger tooling. This limitation comes from the size of most metal AM machines being under a 300-mm cube work envelope. Now through the advancements of design, simulation and build using metal AM machines, it is now possible to produce complete molds through additive manufacturing process. This presentation will provide a deep understanding of how recent developments have enabled large tooling to be the most efficient and cost competitive for the future of high-volume plastic production.

To register for the event, click here. Hope to see you there!