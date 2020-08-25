Additive Manufacturing Media Announces New Educational Presentation Series

Additive Manufacturing Media is launching AM In-Depth, a series of discussions with those involved in production 3D printing exploring what is next for additive manufacturing (AM) technology. The series will be part the of IMTS spark platform and is scheduled to run Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays during the weeks of 9/21 and 9/28. There will be two speakers per day, one at 1:00 Eastern, one at 2:30 Eastern.

Sessions will focus on real-world applications of industrial AM, sharing the successes and speed bumps it took to get the applications up and running, with the sessions including Q&A with the presenters. Topics include design for additive manufacturing (DFAM), processes, materials, implementation strategies, serial production and more. Presenters are pulled from OEM manufacturers like Varroc Lighting Systems; research institutions like Penn State University; and contract manufacturers like Cumberland Additive, Knust-Godwin and Tangible Solutions.

“We want to take a deep dive into what is making additive technology tick in modern manufacturing,” said Peter Zelinski, Editor in Chief of Additive Manufacturing Media and the program director for AM InDepth. “If you are already working with 3D printing, developing your AM for production plan, or just trying to figure out how the technology could benefit your business, you will find valuable information here.”

The Association For Manufacturing Technology and Gardner Business Media have teamed up to introduce IMTS spark, a new digital platform, that will connect manufacturing professionals with the latest technology advancements, industry experts, educational deep dives, networking opportunities and top notch experiences.

