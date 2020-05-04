Amcor Develops Stock PET Bottles Well-Suited to E-Commerce

Always in step with, if not a step ahead of, key packaging trends, Amcor’s latest development is a family of stock PET bottles that helps co-packers meet the demanding requirements for ecommerce-ready packaging.

OmniPack is a range of PET containers in 8-, 10-, and 12-oz sizes with a 38mm finish that accepts continuous-thread or beverage-style closures. Because all the containers have the same diameter/footprint, a co-packer can add a new size or switch quickly from one size to another without adjusting guiderails or other variables that involve time and labor since only the height changes to accommodate the varying fill volumes. OmniPack containers greatly reduce or eliminate the need for secondary packaging and meet Amazon’s requirements for Prep-Free Packaging (PFP). They pass ISTA6 requirements, eliminate damage and product loss, and minimize shipping costs.

Said Amcor’s v.p. of marketing Greg Rosati, “Our customers want ecommerce-ready packaging. With OmniPack, Amcor is optimizing commercialization and helping companies take products from concept to cart, faster.” The entire ecommerce supply chain moves quickly, and brands and co-packers require packaging that keeps pace while also withstanding the rigors of this channel, according to Rosati.

Small- and medium-sized brands with niche products have found that ecommerce supports their growth. Among the latest trends in ecommerce are younger consumers exploring new brands and products. At the same time, the industry has seen a shift in how products are packaged. For example, it’s not uncommon now for salad dressing to be packaged in beverage bottles or olive oil in wine bottles.

Amcor believes co-packers are uniquely positioned to satisfy these needs for optimized ecommerce packaging because they provide flexibility, agility, and resourcefulness. Agile co-packers have increasingly played a key role in ecommerce because they fill products for multiple customers in multiple sizes and finishes. This means several changes to the fill line, resulting in reduced capacity and downtime that could instead be used filling product. OmniPack maximizes operations and provides flexibility for co-packers.