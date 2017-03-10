Americhem’s 2018-2019 Color Trends

Music sounds of the past and present characterize new palettes.

Just last week, I hosted a PT webinar on the 2018-2019 color trends recently released by Americhem Inc., which offered an intensive look at how the company developed these trends. This was the company’s ninth annual color trends forecast, and it is comprised of six color palettes united by a musical theme.

It was presented by Sydney Gardner, marketing coordinator, who manages internal and external content creation and also leads Americhem’s color trends team in the development and implementation of the annual color trends forecast.

The 2018-2019 color families, developed by a committee of color trend specialists, are forecasted to be popular in the coming years based on global influences, pop culture, musical and design trends, technology, and fashion-forward predictions.

In conjunction with a well-known fashion house in Milan, Italy, the groups of colors, in addition to textures, finishes and effects, are translated into seasonal design concepts, moods and lifestyles, each with a unique story to convey the emotions and context of the colors. Here are the new color families, which reveal the trending colors of tomorrow based on the sounds of the past and present:

● Motown—deep tones of blue, with a green that is almost brown, are brightened with orange and rusty tones to provide a palette that is both edgy and mysterious.

● Techno—bold shades of hi-tech blues and futuristic greens are highlighted by neon yellow and brought back to earth by subtle, golden beige. Funky and daring, this palette speaks to our inner geek.

● Festival—an airy taupe is contrasted by blazing shades of orange and red, and brightened by shadowy purples and violets in the vibrant palette, inspired by summer music festivals.

● Bossa Nova—harmonies of calm, refined greens and fluid, soft beiges reflect on the beauty of nature and lend a calm, tranquil mood. Like an enchanting bossa nova melody played on a nylon-string guitar, this collection of gorgeous hues reminds us to appreciate the magnificent world around us.

● Lullaby—reach-out-and-touch-me pastels are paired with cozy grays in this understated and comforting palette. Like a mother singing a lullaby to her precious child, this color assemblage wraps us in peacefulness and content.

● Concerto—a sophisticated palette comprised of soft, pale pinks, romantic peach tones, subdued blues and extravagant greens.

Said Gardner, “These color palettes offer a world of inspiration and harmony…by keeping up with the trends through Americhem’s forecast, designers and product development personnel alike can benefit from learning the colors and the palettes that are sure to drive consumer preference in the years to come. During our webinar, Scott Blanchard, manager for corporate marketing & communications for Americhem’s global organization, assisted with polling and questions. Here are the polling results for four key questions posed to participants:

For which industry are you looking for color trends?

Carpet, textile, nonwovens—10%

Automotive—18%

Building products—28%

Packaging—10%

Other—35%

How do you mostly commonly consume color trends information?

Webinars—41%

Supplier presentations—53%

SlideShare or similar platforms—12%

Web research—59%

Other—44%

Who do you share color trends information with? Select all that apply.

Peers—39%

Co-workers—67%

Management—58%

Suppliers—33%

Other—21%

How do you participate in buying color for your company?