Borealis Aims to Start Production of Renewable PP by Year's End

What is likely to represent a new ‘milestone’ in sustainable PP, will result from the strategic co-operation announced recently between Borealis and Finland’s Neste. Borealis is aiming to produce renewable PP using Neste’s 100% renewable propane produced by Neste’s proprietary NEXBTL technology at its facilities in Kallo and Beringen, Belgium, starting by end of year.



Neste has an annual production capacity of over 6 billon/lb of renewable products. Its NEXBTL technology allows the company to utilize nearly any bio-based oil or fat as raw material, including lower-quality waste and residue oils to produce various premium-quality renewable products. Borealis will use Neste’s renewable propane, produced in Rotterdam, at its facilities in Belgium to create an entire portfolio of applications based on renewable-PP.

This marks the first time that Borealis uses bio-based feedstock to partially replace fossil feedstock in commercial production of PP. It reportedly will also be the first time ever that renewable propane dehydrogenation is carried out at an industrial scale. The high-quality product will offer the same excellent product properties as conventional PP, and is fully recyclable.



Borealis’ unique propane dehydrogenation (PDH) and PP plant set-up in Kallo will enable the company to start offering bio-based-propylene and consequently bio-based-PP in which bio-based content can be physically verified and measured. In addition, Borealis will continue to apply mass balance approach in its production at Kallo and Beringen to take a major step forward to provide both renewable propylene and renewable PP to its customers. The process will be certified by the ISCC Plus (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification), whose full value chain scope ensures that the renewable feedstock used is certified renewable, sustainably produced and traceable to point of origin.



Said Lucrèce Foufopoulos, Borealis Executive Vice President Polyolefins, Innovation & Technology and Circular Economy Solutions “Using renewable feedstocks produced primarily from waste and residue streams is a major contribution to reducing our reliance on fossil-fuel based feedstocks.Through co-operation with Neste we can offer our customers and partners a new portfolio of renewable-PP solutions, helping them to make their offering more climate friendly. True to our EverMinds approach, we are a frontrunner in helping build a circular economy for plastics. Borealis will not only help protect the environment, but also build a business fit for the future.”

Commented Sander Defruyt, Lead of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy initiative. “Following its earlier commitment to scale its offer of recycled plastics, it is great to see Borealis continue to gradually shift its core business away from the consumption of fossil resources by producing renewable-based plastics.” This ambition is very much in line with the vision of a circular economy for plastics that Borealis endorsed when joining The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. In a circular economy, plastics never become waste, and plastics production shifts from a model depending on the extraction of finite fossil resources towards one based on the circulation of materials. By scaling up the production of renewable-based plastics, Borealis and Neste actively support the shift towards a circular economy for plastics.