Borealis Celebrated 10th Anniversary of Student Innovation Award

Students have chance to apply for the 2018 awards which asks for thesis or dissertation research papers in one of eight areas of polyolefin technology.

The Borealis Student Innovation Award sponsored by Borealis (U.S. office in Port Murray, N.J.) will celebrate its 10th year in 2018, and the competition is now open for students globally. Here’s the scoop:

This award program recognizes outstanding thesis or dissertation research papers at the three graduate degree levels bachelor, master, doctoral. In this 10th year of the competition, students working in a range of fields—sustainability, chemistry, polymer chemistry, polymer science, polymer analytics, technical chemistry, mechanical and industrial engineering; or those engaged in developing specific applications in polyolefins, olefins or base chemicals, are eligible to submit an application. Students have until March 31, 2018 to submit an application. Submitted research papers should not be more than two years old and must be finalized by the end of February 2018

More information can be sought at http://www.borealisgroup.com/studentinnovationaward

Bachelor, master, or PhD thesis or dissertation research papers should focus on of the following cutting-edge research areas:

Polyolefin catalysts

Olefin and polyolefin processes

Polyolefin polymer properties

Enhanced olefin analysis and polyolefin characterization methods

Polyolefin applications

Sustainability in or with polyolefins or base chemicals (i.e., circular economy, recycling, etc.)

Discoveries in the polyolefin world that have a practical relevance for society

Base chemical processes (ammonia, nitric acid, fertilizer, urea, melamine, phenol)

A jury of high-level Borealis research experts will assess the incoming abstracts. Borealis will bestow the three best research papers (bachelor, masters, doctoral) with a certificate , a trophy as well as a monetary sum of EUR 1000 for the bachelor’s awardee, EUR 2000 for the master’s awardee, and EUR 5000 for the PhD awardee. The three awardees will be invited to the Borealis Innovation Center in Stenungsund, Sweden, in May 2018 for a special Research Day to network, discuss their ideal and present their theses to Borealis senior scientists and leading innovators.

“As a technology powerhouse of the industry, Borealis has a keen understanding of the importance of cultivating tomorrow’s innovators. This award is the ideal symbol of the company dedication to value creation through innovation. Being able to personally bestow these awards is always one of the highlights of the year, and will be even more exciting on the occasion of the tenth anniversary,” said Alfred Stern, Borealis executive v.p, polyolefins and innovation & technology.

Since the inception of this competition in 2008, students from 87 universities in 37 different countries have submitted applications. To date, 20 students have received an award in one of the three categories, and eight have gone on to do research in collaboration with Borealis; taken a job at Borouge—the Borealis joint venture with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company; or have joined Borealis as an employee.

One example of the latter is Andreas Fuchs, senior scientist at Borealis Innovation Headquarters in Linz, Austria. Fuchs was one of the first awardees in inaugural year 2008, receiving the master’s degree award for his thesis on scavengers and chemical bonding for defined volatile components in polyolefins. Noted Fuchs, “Winning the Student Innovation Award was one important impetus in determining my career path. It is now very exciting to do pioneering work in the development of future polyolefins