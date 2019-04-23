Boy Machines Open House Shows Off Expanded Press Line, LSR & Two-Shot Capabilities

First Boy 125 E arrives in U.S.; focus on LSR capabilities.

Boy’s smallest machine, the tabletop XXS (7 U.S. tons), was shown with cartridge-fed LSR unit from EMT and data-gathering and transmission unit from Smart Attend (gray box with antenna) on end of machineto tie the machine into a production-monitoring network.

On display in the Exton lab was the first of Boy’s largest machines, the 125 E (137.5 U.S. tons), introduced in Europe last fall, which arrived here a month ago.

At a three-day open house earlier this month, Boy Machines in Exton, Pa., together with 16 partner suppliers, showed off five running machine cells, including a vertical press and the company’s largest and smallest machines. Two of the cells ran LSR and others showed off insert molding and two-shot molding. One entire day’s program was devoted to LSR, with speakers from Boy, RD Abbott, Elmet, M.R. Mold, Kipe Molds, Graco, and Momentive.

The event was attended by CEO Helga Schiffer and others from the German parent company. Demonstrations in the machine lab featured the company’s smallest machine, the all-electric, tabletop Boy XXS (7 tons), outfitted with a cartridge-fed LSR dosing system from EMT Dosiertechnik in Germany. It ran a 0.3 g duckbill valve (0.27 cc) in 30 sec. It was also outfitted to communicate data to a production-monitoring system from Smart Attend. A Boy 35 E (38 tons) ran LSR baby nipples in four cavities and 20 sec with a Graco-Fluid Automation system feeding from 5-gal pails.

Featured Content

Boy demonstrated TPE overmolding onto PP in its largest machine, the Boy 125 E (137.5 tons), introduced last fall. It was the first unit of this new model to arrive in the U.S., just a month prior to the open house. It was outfitted with the Boy 2C S secondary injection unit and Boy’s LR 5 linear robot.