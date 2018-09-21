Braskem's 'I'm Green PE' Adopted by UNITED CAPS

Major caps & closures manufacturer to initially bring to market two standard closures made of the bioplastic.

Luxembourg’s UNITED CAPS, an international manufacturer of caps and closures has collaborated with Braskem (U.S. office in Philadelphia) to bring to market ‘greener’ bio-sourced plastic caps and closure made from sugarcane as an addition to the UNITED CAPS product portfolio.

The company will initially use Braskem’s ‘I’m Green’ HDPE to produce two standard closures: The Victoria closure—a 30.25 screw closure designed for still drinks; and Proflatseal, said to be ideal for dairy products and still drinks—both pressurized and non-pressurized.

Said Astrid Hoffmaann-Leist, chief marketing and innovation officer for UNITED CAPS, “As we continue to take steps to ensure our caps and closures are as sustainable as possible, this partnership with Braskem is an important step in that direction. Using bio-sourced plastics and developing high-performance lighter weight caps and closures are just two of the ways we are pursuing more sustainable operations.”