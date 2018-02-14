Bring Your Molding Problems to Long Beach; Come Home With Processing Solutions

We are just two weeks out from Molding 2018—have you checked out the program for the injection molding industry’s top networking and knowledge-sharing event?

Pack up those problematic parts, runners and prototypes and bring them to Molding 2018 for processing solutions.

Over three days in Long Beach, Calif. the Hilton Hotel will pack in some of plastics injection molding’s most preeminent minds at Molding 2018. If you have a nagging molding problem, there is a speaker, exhibitor, sponsor or fellow attendee who can guide you to the solution.

Starting the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 27, and wrapping up at lunch time on Thursday, March 1, Molding 2018 will offer more than 60 presentations organized across nine different tracks. In previous posts, we have discussed the speakers and topics on tap in the these tracks:

Additional tracks cover every aspect of molding from materials and auxiliaries to tooling and process setup.

Establishing & Maintaining a Robust Process

Speakers from: FimmTech, RJG, AMA Plastics, Arburg, Proto Labs, Sigmasoft

LSR Molding

Speakers from: Elmet, Kipe Molds, Engel, Extreme Molding, Alba Enterprises

Robots & Automation

Speakers from: Sepro, Absolute Robot, CBW Automation, Universal Robot, Hirate America, Staubli Robotics, Yushin, Laser-View Technologies

Tooling

Speakers from: Hasco America, Burger & Brown, Mold-Masters, Haidlmair, HRSflow, PFA, Cold Jet

Technology for Today’s Molders

Speakers from: Wittmann Battenfeld, Novatec, Moretto, Delta T Systems, Zeiger Industries, Athena Automation

Materials & Additives

Speakers from: Eastman Chemical, Elix Polymers, iD Additives, Chem-Pak, Asaclean Sun Plastech, Techmer PM, Kenrich Petrochemicals

We’ve also discussed a new half-day Design of Experiments (DOE) workshop to be held at Comar’s injection/molding mold making facility in Garden Grove, Calif. on Feb. 26. Your instructor—Suhas Kulkarni—owner of a masters degree in plastics engineering from UMass Lowell, actually wrote the book on process development (seriously): Robust Process Development and Scientific Molding. DOEs, particularly for medical molders, are becoming a vital part of process development.

The conference officially kicks off Tuesday morning with a keynote presentation from Adam Moran of Vorne Industries: Applying OEE: Using Data to Improve Efficiency in Molding Operations. Molders can drown is a sea of data and operational metrics, but if there is a life preserver to be found, it would be OEE (overall equipment effectiveness). Learn how to use OEE at your plant to track manufacturing productivity.

On the topic of Workforce Development, Molding 2018 will have a luncheon presentation from Alex Beaumont of Beaumont Technologies: The Need for Higher Level Education & Training in Injection Molding. It will also close the day on Tuesday with a special 45-minute panel discussion of the topic—Workforce Development Panel: How Can the Plastics Industry Collaborate & Coordinate on Bringing Talented New People into Our Workforce?—featuring a cross section of the injection molding industry.

On Wednesday, another Lunch & Learn is on tap as Alex Guichard, co-founder & board member, IronJaw LDA walks attendees through his company’s newest technology the IronJaw Clamp-Force Booster.

Register today and make sure to pack your business cards, a notebook and any trouble prototypes, parts or runner systems. You will find answers in Long Beach.