Bringing Industry 4.0 to Plastics Auxiliary Equipment

With all this talk about Industry 4.0, getting your whole plastics processing plant “connected” can still seem a little daunting. New equipment monitoring systems make it less so by making it easier to bring all of your auxiliary equipment together into a single platform. (Sponsored Content)

Unlike a lot of equipment monitoring systems available, SmartServices can bring virtually all your plastics auxiliary equipment together into a single monitoring and predictive maintenance platform.

Plastics processing equipment manufacturer, Conair, aims to simplify equipment monitoring with its new SmartServices initiative.

Unlike a lot of equipment monitoring systems today, SmartServices can bring virtually all your plastics auxiliary equipment together into a single monitoring and predictive maintenance platform. The system not only accommodates new Conair equipment but older models as well as similar auxiliary equipment from other suppliers.

Not only does it tell when your equipment is in good working order—and when it’s not—SmartServices also provides the ability to benchmark your processes against a data pool of many other manufacturers. This intelligence delivers better uptime and reveals opportunities to optimize processes on your plant floor…READ MORE.