Call for Papers: Extrusion 2019

Follow these instruction to submit a title and abstract for the world’s preeminent technical program on all things extrusion.

The deadline for submission of paper title and abstract for Extrusion 2019—taking place Sept. 17-19 in Rosemont, Ill.—is Feb. 22, 2019.

Plastics Technology is bringing the world of extrusion to a new location in Chicago at The Extrusion 2019 Conference. During this two-and-a-half-day event, business owners, plant managers, process engineers and manufacturing personnel will be brought up to speed on technology developments impacting all types of extrusion operations.

Each day will consist of a General Session that will be of interest to all extrusion processors, as well as an afternoon of concurrent sessions that will drill down into specific processes: Film, Sheet, Compounding, and Pipe/Profile/Tubing. The Conference is an annual event that has grown each year since it was launched in 2015. Last year’s conference attracted more than 500 attendees.

To submit a title and abstract, please click here. Then scroll down and click on Interested in Speaking? From there, click on Apply Now to begin the process. You will be brought to a page asking for a Title, Description (2-3 sentences), and Abstract. Please fill in those fields and indicate your Area of Focus from the dropdown.

As an option, you may submit your title and abstract to me via email.

Please direct any questions to me by email above or by calling (513) 766-5856.

Sponsorships and tabletop exhibits are also available. Please contact Michelle Crider at (513) 527-8800; mcrider@gardnerweb.com.com.