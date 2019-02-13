Carbon, Lamborghini Partner on 3D-Printed Auto Parts

Carbon’s partnerships with automakers like Ford, BMW and Lamborghini show an emerging trend to use digital fabrication for production at scale.

Both parts are on Lamborghini’s Super SUV, the Urus model, which was first introduced in 2018.

On the heels of its recent announcement with Ford, Carbon announced its strategic partnership with Lamborghini, which is using Carbon’s technology to digitally manufacture its first production parts. The two parts are a new textured fuel cap with the Urus label and a clip component for an air duct. Both parts are on Lamborghini’s Super SUV, the Urus model, which was first introduced in 2018.

“Through our extensive procurement research, we found that many of our vehicle components were ideal candidates for digital manufacturing,” says Stefan Gramse, Chief Procurement Officer of Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. “By partnering with Carbon, we are designing on the means of production, which allows us to produce more durable products smarter, faster, and more efficiently, while also substantially accelerating our time to market. We are looking forward to a sustainable, successful partnership with Carbon.”

Leveraging Carbon printers and DLS technology, Lamborghini, in close collaboration with Volkswagen’s Electronic Research Lab, represented by Nikolai Reimer, Senior Vice President and Executive Director, is redesigning many of the parts in its vehicle interior, mirror assembly, and accessory components to produce light-weight, durable, end-use parts. Carbon’s durable Epoxy (EPX) 82 material is proven to withstand the high pressures, temperature requirements, as well as impact strength, needed for such applications.

“Carbon’s digital manufacturing solution empowers companies like Lamborghini with the freedom to design and build better products on the means of production,” says Joseph DeSimone, CEO and co-founder of Carbon. “The automotive industry shows significant promise for using digital fabrication for production at scale, and our partnership with Lamborghini is a perfect example of the kind of innovation you can achieve when you fuse design, manufacturability and engineering all into one.”

Carbon will lead a workshop prior to Molding 2019 (March 19-21; Hyatt Regency Indianapolis) that will help attendees reimagine parts and the subassemblies and final products they create. Head to the Molding 2019 website to learn more.